Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are like a house on fire as they launch Dil Diya Gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai – view pics

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif showed off a lot of swag and a hell lot of chemistry as they launched the romantic track Dil Diyan Gallan on Bigg Boss 11, which is hosted by Salman! The two brought the house down with their performance on the blockbuster track from the album, Swag Se Swagat.

BollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVE pictures from the sets of Bigg Boss 11. “Salman and Katrina are just too much fun with each other. They are constantly making each other laugh. They light up a set when they are together. This is one of the best Bigg Boss episodes that we have shot in the history of our show. Audiences will love Salman Katrina’s SWAG and chemistry,” informs a source close to the show.

Check out the pictures right here:

The mega action entertainer, Tiger Zinda Hai, is set to release on Dec 22. This is the sequel to Salman and Katrina’s last film together, Ek Tha Tiger, which released in 2012. So Salman and Katrina are re-uniting on the big screen after five long years. While the first part was directed by Kabir Khan, the sequel has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who last directed Salman in Sultan.