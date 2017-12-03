Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan backs Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s romance and it melt our hearts

When Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra started their love story on Bigg Boss 11, everyone thought that this is a romance that is only for the cameras and that their affair will come to an end immediately after the show, like we have seen in the previous seasons. And they too admitted that all the coochie-cooing is their game plan to survive inside the house for a bit longer. But then, things got serious between them, and both of them admitted their true feelings to each other. Still, there was a set of people that still believed that their romance is not for real.

But now those people might just have a change of mind after what happened last night. Puneesh, Bandgi and Luv Tyagi were nominated for evictions this week. Host Salman Khan first announced that Luv was safe. Which meant that it was the end of Puneesh and Bandgi’s love story inside the house. Salman told them that it’s upto them to decide that who would go home. They both were sent in a secret room, as Salman wanted them to spend sometime together, before they bid adieu to each other. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 3rd December 2017 Episode 64 Live updates: Akash Dadlani wants to befriend Shilpa Shinde again

Salman interacted with them and told them that he lied to them, and that the votes will decide the evictions. Before he announced the results, Salman advised Puneesh and Bandgi that they should show to the entire world that their feelings for each other are real, and especially to all those, who keep telling them that all of it’s fake. Puneesh asked Salman if he also feels that they are faking it, and Salman told him that he feels it’s real.

It was quite an emotional moment when Puneesh and Bandgi were in that room. They both had tears in their eyes, and then Salman announced that Bandgi has been eliminated. Puneesh broke down and kissed Bandgi many times, before he said goodbye to her, and went back to the main house.