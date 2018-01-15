Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan breaks his own jinx on the show – find out what

Bigg Boss 11 aired its finale episode last night and it was Shilpa Shinde, who was announced as this year’s winner. Although the makers threw in a twist at the last moment when they opened the voting lines again when the competition was between Shilpa and Hina Khan, but still the former ended up walking away the trophy. And major thanks to her massive fan following that she has earned with her beautiful journey on the show. And not just her army of fans, even host Salman Khan was evidently happy when he gave the trophy to Shilpa. The way he hugged Shilpa after announcing the results said it all. It was also clear that Shilpa was Salman’s favourite this season. She surely managed to impress him with her gentle and caring behaviour inside the house.

There is one interesting thing we noticed after Shilpa lifted the winner’s trophy. It’s the first time that a contestant, who was Salman’s favourite ended up winning the show. In season 10, Salman was clearly rooting for Bani J, but she lost to Manveer Gurjar. Similarly, in season nine, he favoured Mandana Karimi, but she got eliminated. In season eight of Bigg Boss, it was Puneet Issar, who was his favourite. And how can we forget, in season seven, it was more than evident that he was a bit biased towards Tanishaa Mukerji, who went on lose the coveted title that year to Gauahar Khan. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan assures help to Shilpa Shinde in her pending legal cases

So now that Shilpa has won Bigg Boss 11, Salman too has managed to break his own jinx. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.