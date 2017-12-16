Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan exposes Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan’s not-so-true friendship – watch video

Salman Khan has his way of dealing with Bigg Boss’ many contestants. Every season, he has been handed out some of the weirdest participants ever to handle and he has always done that as best as he can. He has also lost his cool at few occasions because the channel has a distinction in finding unruly contestants every season. But the actor also has many tricks up his sleeves to make these people toe the line or expose their real nature. Say for example this video, Salman makes Priyank admit that if need arises, he won’t hesitate to choose himself over his best friend Hina Khan.

Also read: Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma confesses he found Hina Khan arrogant

Salman decides to play a game in the house on the weekend ka vaar episode today. He asks each of them a question and they are supposed to stick the face of the person on a cut-out they think is the answer to Salman’s queries. That’s when Priyank choses himself over Hina Khan, who is apparently his best friend. Priyank, Luv Tyagi and Hina were thick as thieves inside the house till recently but the repeated fights between Priyank and Luv has already put a dent in their friendship. Now Priyank is even ready to forgo his friendship with Hina if he is ever made to choose. So the so-called dosti is just a facade. Check out the video here…

.@BeingSalmanKhan comes up with an intriguing task for the housemates! Witness it all tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/BWD6Oz2F76 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 16, 2017

What’s more amusing is while we are ruing over the fact that this friendship is nothing but fake, Hina Khan approves of what Priyank says. That makes us wonder if she too would take the same route when she is asked to choose between the two. Not unlikely at all…! Also, to be fair on Priyank, he is in the house to win the game not to make friends. So maybe it’s justified. What do you think?