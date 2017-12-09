Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan expresses disappointment with Arshi Khan, supports Shilpa Shinde – watch video

Arshi Khan, who was one of our favourite and one of the most entertaining contestants in Bigg Boss 11. But she is losing her sheen by the minute after she moved from Shilpa Shinde’s camp to Hina Khan’s camp. She has been making insensitive statements and taunts Shilpa every second. This is clearly not the Arshi the audience liked before. Even Salman Khan is disappointed in this contestant whom he found entertaining at one point. After becoming the captain of the house, Arshi’s mean streak increased even more. She has been taking digs at Vikas Gupta, too. We told you yesterday how Salman tells her off for her changed behaviour in the house.

He reminds her how badly she behaved in front of Shilpa's mother. He tells her that she cannot behave this way in front of somebody's mother. Instead of apologising, Arshi accuses Salman of supporting Shilpa and not seeing how she behaves in the house. Well, Arshi is known to speak her mind and we wonder how Salman is going to react to this. We know he is mighty upset with Arshi and angry with her but her accusation will definitely make him lose his temper more.

Check out this video of salman and Arshi’s war of words right here.

Arshi Khan faces @BeingSalmanKhan‘s heat! Watch the drama get a lot more intense only on #BB11! #WeekendKaVaar pic.twitter.com/5pQZYLM1jA — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 9, 2017

Wow! This weekend’s episode is surely going to be a table-turner and our perception of our favourite contestants might change. This week had close family members and friends visiting the house to meet them and spend some little time with them. Even with such a sweet, emotional task, the contestants managed to stir controversies and fights inside the house.

Salman addressing the contestants and everything that happened over the week is one of the only things the audience loves watching over the weekend, apart from eliminations, of course. But this weekend is going to be more special since Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna will also be making an appearance in the house. Karan will finally get to confront Hina since he has been on a rant against the actress on Twitter. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.