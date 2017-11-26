Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan gives Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani the ‘cold treatment’

Tonight Salman Khan is not just going to have fun with his Race 3 co-stars but also with the housemates. A sneak peek video gives us a glimpse of what’s going to happen. He first asks them about the weather conditions. when they all say it’s been cold off late, He announces it’s going to get even worse as he is all set to give the housemates the ‘cold treatment’. While it sounds like something bad, it’s not really! The housemates are going to be divided into pairs – a boy and girl each. To every question the girl is asked, if she responds with a yes, the boys will be treated with Cold water down their pockets! Vikas wonders why only the guys have to suffer. It starts with Puneesh and Shilpa. When she is asked if his and Bangdi’s love is real, She says yes immediately which Puneesh almost wants to refute. When Bandgi is asked if this Bigg Boss 11, Akash is meted out with the cold treatment and when Hina is asked if she always supports the truth, she replies yes so that Vikas can suffer, who promises her he will take revenge. Salman sure has shown us a ‘funny side’ to cold treatment!

.@BeingSalmanKhan ne gharwalon ko di ‘Cold Treatment’! Find out what happened on #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9 PM! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/XJiMS3NmOZ — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 26, 2017

Salman will also have a blast with his Race 3 team as he dances to all their songs, starting with Bobby Deol’s Duniya Hasina Ka Mela. He then moves on to Jacqueline and Daisy Shah. While Race 3 will release in Eid, 2018, the team has begun its promotions. Tonight, we will also see evictions – One being Sapna and the other being Priyank. From the looks of it, there might be a double elimination, we will know soon! Get ready for a crazy episode tonight!