Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan has a soft spot for Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan, feel fans

If you remember last Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan had complained that the makers are biased towards Shilpa Shinde and that they are just targeting her. This was after Salman Khan told her off for not stopping Priyank Sharma during his outrage in the house where he also body-shamed Shilpa and Arshi Khan. The actress who claims to stand up for the right and against the wrong, never made an attempt to stop Priyank and lost her cool when Salman told her that she should have stopped Priyank. Obviously, this led to a lot of fans tweeting their opinion of the show.

Most Hina and Bigg Boss 11 fans feel that Salman is a little biased towards Shilpa and Arshi. We had conducted a poll last week asking you guys what you think about Salman’s stand on the housemates. 52% of BollywoodLifers feel that Salman is kind of biased towards Shilpa and Arshi. Well, to be fair, Shilpa is one of the sweetest and most loved contestants on Bigg Boss. She is probably one of the only contestants in the history of Bigg Boss who is winning hearts by just being herself. No wonder Salman has a soft spot for her. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Let us thank Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for giving us some really cute moments on the show)

Shilpa even broke records recently by being one of the most followed Bigg Boss contestants on Twitter. ‘Shilpa winning hearts’ had been trending on Twitter with more than 350K tweets. This is the highest number of tweets for one contestant of the show till date. She also made a record by making 5000 chapatis on the show. Now the actress is finally out of kitchen duty but for a larger part of the show, Shilpa was only spotted in the kitchen cooking for everyone, who are not even grateful, by the way.

Vikas Gupta was also praising the actress and told Hina that Shilpa is one of the strongest contestants on the show. Purely because she can emote every emotion with perfection to make place for herself in the audience’s heart. But a larger part of our fans also think that Salman is fair to all contestants and is not favouring Shilpa or Arshi on the show. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.