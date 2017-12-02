Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan is highly furious with the contestants, will Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani face his wrath on Weekend Ka Vaar?

Bigg Boss 11 has turned out to be quite explosive. When host Salman Khan introduced us the line up of this year’s contestants on October 1, we knew that this season is going to be unlike any other. And we were right as the housemates left no stone unturned when it came to mud slinging and slut shaming. Some of them even crossed the limits and made homophobic and racist remarks on one another. While the viewers are cringing looking at the behaviour of the people inside that house, Salman, who has been associated with the show since eight consecutive years is also furious for the same reason.

Salman attended the HT Leadership Summit just yesterday where he was asked a lot of things about Bigg Boss. The superstar was asked what makes the show work and whether it is scripted. And Salman replied by saying, “Have you ever taken a peep into someone’s house? This is the same concept. You get to peep into someone’s house everyday at 10:30pm. It is not scripted at all. If what happens on the show was scripted, the creative team had to be quite twisted. But this is where the world is going.” ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: While Puneesh Sharma continues to get close to Bandgi Kalra, his wedding pictures go viral on social media

We know that Salman doesn’t like it when contestants cross their limits on the show. Which is why some of them face his wrath on almost every weekend. Despite that, they don’t learn and continue to malign their image by doing the most disgusting things. “These people are celebs who do the most disgusting things to stay inside the house for one week. Well educated people come into the house and they are speaking such rubbish. They don’t realise this adversely affects their career because no one wants to work with badly behaved people,” added Salman.

Well, going by the turn of events this week, some housemates especially Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani, who crossed the line in the Lilliputs Vs Giants tasks should be ready to get reprimanded by Salman, who will start shooting for the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in a while. Keep watching this space as we bring you all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.