Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif romance after 5 years as they perform to Tiger Zinda Hai’s song, Dil Diyan Gallan on the show

Fans of Bigg Boss 11 have another reason to thank the show other than entertaining them throughout the week. We will soon get to see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif romance on the stage. No, we are not kidding you. As the world knows, the ex-flames have teamed up for a movie titled Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to their hit film, Ek Tha Tiger. The second song of the film, Dil Diyan Gallan, will be launched on the reality show. Both the actors will shake a leg on the song and, being a romantic number, you can surely expect a lot of moments where they lock eyes with each other. That is a cool strategy to get the best out of Bigg Boss 11. Don’t you think? The TRP of this episode will be skyrocketing.

A source close to the production has revealed to the media, “A song like this needs a huge launch. This is their most passionate, romantic track ever and the makers have decided that the two should perform together to launch the song. People just can’t get enough of Salman and Katrina and they are sizzling together in the song. Them performing together will only heighten the anticipation of seeing them on the screen when Tiger releases in the theatres.” True that! We can’t wait to see the first glimpse of this song which brings back the romantic pair together after 5 years. It will be a sight for sore eyes. The source also added, “Salman will woo Katrina on Bigg Boss by doing the Waltz with her just like in Dil Diyan Gallan’s video. Watch out for their breath-taking chemistry.” Are you excited for the Weekend Ka Vaar? ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde all set to get MARRIED on Salman Khan’s show?

Let us also not forget in the excitement of seeing Salman and Katrina together that another contestant is going to leave Bigg Boss 11 this weekend. Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and Luv Tyagi are the nominated contestants for evictions, and to be honest, all hold the equal chances of being eliminated from the show.