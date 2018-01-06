Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan proves he is the perfect mamu for Rani Mukerji’s tiny tot Adira – find out how!

Rani Mukerji is going all guns blazing for the promotions of her upcoming film, Hichki. She has lined up 60 days of extensive promotions as she hits the road to spread awareness about a film that she believes in. Rani has been charting out her promotional calendar in a way that she perfectly juggles motherhood and professional life. She was at Bigg Boss 11 sets yesterday and source reveals, Salman Khan went out of his way to ensure that Rani returns on time to be with Adira. “Bigg Boss shoot happens in Panvel, which is about 2 hours from Mumbai. Salman got to know that Rani is promoting Hichki in a way that she is back to being with Adira by evening. He immediately changed his schedule to ensure that Rani finished her shoot by afternoon so that she could return to her home on time. Salman definitely touched Rani with his kind gesture,” says a source from the set. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Rani Mukerji wants Salman Khan to have babies at the earliest; watch videos!)

Salman and Rani were a riot during the shoot of Hichki promotions on Bigg Boss. The episode is set to air tonight and audiences will love the fun that the two have had on the set. Rani plays the real life character of Naina Mathur who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. Hichki focusses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them. It is also a subtle reminder about discrimination that exists in our society and has become a part of our daily lives. It highlights this through the story of Naina, who faces discrimination from our society that firmly believes she cannot be a teacher because of her disorder.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, the movie is set to touch the hearts of audiences when it releases on February 23.