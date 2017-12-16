Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan recreates Dil Diyan Gallan with Mouni Roy and makes us wonder about Katrina Kaif’s reaction to this – watch video

Mouni Roy makes an entry and we know there will be something that the lady will do which will create a huge ruckus later. We already showed you a glimpse of that where she makes the contestants associate the many negative traits of humans with the people in the house. That will be one interesting round to watch. Now Mouni is a Bigg Boss regular. She may have never ventured inside but she has always performed on stage. Last season too her chemistry with Salman was electrifying. This time she comes in dancing on Dil di gallan from Tiger Zinda Hai and makes us go wow. The chemistry between the two is still intact, we must say!

In a cute pink dress, Mouni is looking breathtakingly beautiful. That made us wonder why didn’t the two get together for a film. It would have been such a refreshing change to see them romance on screen. There were talks that Salman would launch her but then we saw her working with Akshay Kumar in Gold. We had also heard she would debut with Salman’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma but that too wasn’t true. Sigh… guess we will have make do with these snatches alone till these two come together for a film.

This also made us think how would Katrina Kaif react to this. Salman and Katrina were really cute in this song from Tiger Zinda Hai.