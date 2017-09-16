Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan recreates Kishore Kumar’s Mere Saamne Wali Khidki Mein for new promo – watch

The 11th season of India’s favourite reality show Bigg Boss is all set to debut on October 1. The house is near ready to host the 14 new contestants comprising of commoners and celebrities. Also ready is Salman Khan to go through painstaking task of handling all the freaking drama, every weekend, for three months. The actor has more than once expressed that he is done with the show, but it is the love and affection he gets which makes him come back to host it year after year. Also the fat paycheck. A new theme has been put in place to torture the Bigg Boss residents this time and a new promo throws some light on the same.

Just like theme of this season’s run, the promos too are revolving around the concept of ‘love thy neighbour’ or in Bigg Boss’ case ‘kill thy neighbour’. In the latest promo, you can see Salman channel the neighborhood concept through Kishore Kumar’s popular song Mere Saamne Wali Khidki Mein. Dressed up as like a character from the film Padosan, Salman tries to woo his next door neighbour, but only to be interrupted by father of the girl. I can’t be the only one who is also reminded of Mujhse Shaadi Kaorgi along with Padosan by this promo…

Mere Saamne Waali Khidki Mein Ek Chaand Ka Tukra Rehta hai ! #BiggBoss @beingsalmankhan – @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia @cpplusglobal A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

Spelling it out properly for you, Bigg Boss 11 will follow the theme of having neighbours. The contestants will be divided in the house as neighbours who create trouble for each other. Remember the heaven and hell theme in the season won by Gauahar Khan? Something on those lines. Early reports suggest that there are two houses being built connected to each other which will inhabit the contestants.

Not just that, a jail has also been constructed for the contestants who will behave badly. But unlike previous seasons this jail will be underground.

Can’t wait for season 11. Save the date. October 1.