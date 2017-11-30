Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan says people are interested in the show because of the peeping Tom concept

It won’t be wrong to say that Bigg Boss has become synonymous to Salman Khan, who has been hosting the show since eight consecutive years. We won’t deny that sometimes it’s sad to see that a superstar like him has to deal with the likes of Swami Om or Zubair Khan, but it’s quite clear that Salman loves the fact that he is a big part of the mother of all reality shows on Indian television. So when he was at the HT Leadership Summit earlier today where he said, “I get to learn so much from Bigg Boss,” we were not surprised. And we quite agree with him. What a fascinating idea it is right? Lock a few people from different professions and backgrounds inside a house with cameras all around, and you a see a social experiment at its best.

The thing with Bigg Boss is that that with so many fights and so much drama that takes place inside the house, people sometimes find it unbelievable that people can get into arguments all the time. Which is why many have tagged the show as scripted. However, time and again, Salman has clarified that everything we see is very real and explained why a lot of people are suckers for Bigg Boss. “People are interested in Bigg Boss because of the peeping Tom concept. The show is not scripted at all,” said Salman.

Do you agree with Salman? Let us know in the comments below. Bigg Boss is currently in its eleventh season. The show airs on Colors from Monday to Friday at 10.30 pm and on weekends at 9 pm.