Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan to enter the house to interact with inmates this season; additional features include ‘Akhada’ and ‘Kaal Kothari’

Imagine a Dangal at Bigg Boss house and Salman Khan back to his Sultan setting. That’s what will happen in Big Boss this year. So Salman Khan is all set to begin the new season of Bigg Boss with the theme of love thy neighbors. Along with the new theme many new things are been added. This time in the house there will be an Akhada and a Kaal Kothari too. Also unlike all previous seasons where Salman Khan used to talk with the housemates on TV, this year he will be seen moving around in the house. Gaurav Gera to has been added as the Digital host of the season who will give gossip as Pinki Padosan.

Returning as the host for the eighth season in a row, superstar Salman Khan said, “We all have neighbors of every kind and every hue. Some of us have wonderful memories of them and some of us may have not so good ones. Bigg Boss is one show that the country awaits with bated breath along with my movies; and like every year, I’m thrilled to welcome the new contestants into the Bigg Boss house. The theme of ‘Padosis’ and ‘Gharwale’ is very refreshing and we have a full entertainment package coming up for the viewers.”

The them of Big Boss this season explains that our lifetime, we all come across a vivid breed of neighbours who we share a love-hate relationship with. The greedy ones, the nuisance creators, the gossip mongers and sometimes the close confidants with whom we share our day-to-day ordeals with. Incorporating a never-seen-before. Bigg Boss will roll out the red carpet for the Padosis this year. Viewers will find a host of new neighbours in the Bigg Boss House whose lives they’ll get to follow over a period of 90 days. The show which gives us a peek into human psychology in its newest avatar will return with Salman Khan as not only the host but also the neighbourhood peacemaker!

Speaking about the launch of the show, Raj Nayak, COO – Viacom18, said, “Arguably the most awaited show on Indian Television and a social experiment at its best, Bigg Boss undoubtedly has a fandom like the Super Bowl of the West. After turning risk into a victory last season as the contrasting worlds of common man and celebrities created unparalleled content, the entertainment abode of Bigg Boss this season comes with an even bigger twist filled with indomitable ‘Gharwale’ and ‘Padosis’. We’ve done an impeccable casting and are certain that the universal theme of ‘neighbours’ will not only prove to be relatable but will also elicit the right kind of emotions amongst the viewers.”

After the success of the last season with a common man taking the crown, this season Big Boss makers have added another layer to the theme by giving the housemates ‘padosis’ for company. There are quite a few exciting and innovative elements getting added to the House this season, like an ‘aakhara’ and a ‘kalkothri’. Salman Khan will be seen in a new avatar in terms of a host. For the first time ever Salman will move around in the Bigg Boss neighbourhood and will be staying alongside the contestants.”

As the common man and celebrities fight all odds and live together as neighbours for 100 plus days, their lives will be filled with unique challenges and situations that will prove to be an entertainment bonanza. Only the determined and resilient will emerge victorious in this ultimate battle of Gharwale and Padosis.

Commenting on the format of the show, Deepak Dhar, Managing Director & CEO, Endemol Shine India said, “Last season, we experimented with a new format and put the commoners and celebrities inside the Bigg Boss house, which created history. This season we will add another interesting spin to the drama with the introduction of a ‘Padosi’. The journey gets more fascinating this year when the contestants face unpredictable situations, which will add to the entertainment factor that the franchise is synonymous with.”