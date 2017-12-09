Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan TROLLS Priyank Sharma for getting dumped on national television – watch video

Every contestant had someone close to them visiting them inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Priyank Sharma had his ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal, visiting him and actually breaking up with on national television. Priyank broke down and cried for a long time and even called out her name since Bigg Boss didn’t let him speak to her. She literally just entered the house just to break up with him. Of course, it didn’t take Priyank a lot of time to get over it. He got into a fight with Hina, too, after the entire fiasco. Vikas Gupta told Hina how this has been Priyank’s strategy for all reality shows, flirting with women.

If you’ve been laughing at Priyank getting dumped on TV, you’re not alone. Salman Khan fell on the floor laughing at Priyank. He kept asking Priyank what happened there and that she just came all the way to dump him. Well, Salman’s ROFL moment also got Priyank laughing at himself. Everyone in the house started laughing looking at Bhai’s reaction. Salman even mimicked Priyank when he kept calling Divya after she left. It is hilarious to watch Salman’s uncontrollable laughter on television. Even contestants couldn’t stop laughing at Priyank and Salman. (ALSO READ: Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal’s love-story: Here’s how another reality show relationship fizzled out)

Check out this video right here.

Looks like being dumped on television has very less effect on Priyank. Not as much as any of us expected. He seemed totally confused by it and told Hina that they had broken up even before he entered the Bigg Boss 11 house. Divya got really upset with his closeness to Benafsha Soonawalla and the fact that he never really acknowledged his relationship with Divya in the house. She told him how hurt she was when entered the house.

Priyank requests Salman to not portray him as a playboy on television and also adds that they could have asked his mother to enter the house. He said that everyone else’s friends or mothers came to motivate them but he feels more demotivated after Divya left the house telling him that they’re over. but all his pleas were just greeted by lots of laughter. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.