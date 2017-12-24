Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan’s impromptu jig to Katrina Kaif’s Kala Chashma is too cute – watch video

It’s Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 11 once again. The only big release this week was Salman’s own film Tiger Zinda Hai, which has opened to a thunderous response, and hence no celeb has come on the show to promote their film. This gave the channel and opportunity to merge their show with Entertainment Ki Raat. Also, Mika Singh came on the show as a special guest and interacted with the host and contestants.

Mika and Salman played a game on stage where they had to guess the names of the songs from emojis. We all have seen similar WhatsApp forwards and loved cracking the code. Salman and Mika aced through the game and guessed all. But the best moment came when the song to be guessed was Katrina Kaif's hit number Kala Chashma. The two took a little while to guess the song. Mika started singing the song once guessed, and Salman Khan broke into an impromptu dance jig. He looked utterly cute in the video, check it out.

.@BeingSalmanKhan and @MikaSingh have a fun time guessing the songs through emoticons! Watch them tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/t5y9iU7qag — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 24, 2017

In other news, Arshi Khan has been evicted from the house. Vikas Gupta has been announced as the first semi-finalist of the house after a LIVE public voting. The remaining contestants inside the house are Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma, Puneesh Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani. Out of these contestants Hina has been selected as the captain of the house for the week.

The game is getting tougher now. With all the strongest contestants at loggerheads, we have to wait three more weeks to see who wins Bigg Boss 11.