Bigg Boss 11 second runner up Vikas Gupta to give away his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti

Bigg Boss 11, one of the most dramatic, most talked about, most controversial reality shows has finally come to an end. The three finalists that made it to the top 3 were Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. As we all know, Shilpa Shinde lifted the trophy. She thanked all her fans and dedicated her win to them. She was overwhelmed by the support they lent her during her time in the house. As for Hina Khan, In an interview with BT she talked about how she had emerged a stronger person after battling the odds. But it’s the third finalist who has sprung a big surprise. According to reports in Bombay Times, Vikas Gupta is all set to divide his money between two people in the house – Arshi Khan and Jyoti! Read on to know why…Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde gets her first brand endorsement offer after winning and you will be shocked to know what it is

Turns out, among all the contestants, two of them are his friends for life because they stood by him when no one else did. “Yes, I will give them Rs 3 lakh each. Jyoti stood by me like a rock when the whole house was against me. She shouted at each one saying” No one will say a word to my Vikas Bhai”I got so much courage from a 20 year old girl who hails from a small town in Bihar. That incident gave me enough strength to survive in the house. Arshi, too was protective of me. She cared more about me as a friend than the show.” We wonder what fans would have to say to that. What do you have to say to his gesture? In other news, Hiten revealed that he was in fact rooting for Vikas and wasn’t happy over Shilpa’s win.

Also, Shilpa Shinde has gone ahead and confirmed that all was fine between her and Vikas now. She wouldn’t even mind collaborating him, she stated in an interview with a leading daily.