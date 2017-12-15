Bigg Boss 11: “She is supposed to be inside the house for 90 days,” says Hina Khan’s stylist while scouting for clothes

Hina Khan’s stint on Bigg Boss 11 has turned out to be quite controversial. The TV actress has landed in the bad books of many, thanks to her demeaning comments and her knack of lying through her teeth. It’s really sad that the only good thing that people are talking about is her fashion game inside the house. But then there is no denying that Hina is the best dressed contestant on Bigg Boss 11, and her stylist, Hemlata Periwal deserves all the kudos. However, many of you might know this, but the clothes that Hina has been wearing inside the house have come to her as a part of a barter deal with some of the brands. Hina’s stylist was scouting for clothes before she entered the house.

Hence she sent messages to a lot of designers asking them to give their designed clothes on returnable basis. One of this message was sent to designer, Neerusha Nikhat, who is not very pleased with Hina. This has happened after Hina’s former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star and former Bigg Boss contestant, Rohan Mehra set foot inside the Bigg Boss house for a brief period of time and called Hina a “style icon.” This didn’t go down well with Neerusha, who took to her Twitter account and said that anyone can look good in free clothes and that she is She also sent the screenshot of the message that was sent to her by Hina’s stylist.

Check out her tweet right here:

My dear @rohan4747 @eyehinakhan style icon 😂😂😂 150 night suit 50 pair shoes 100 dresses wow ,, so maang maang ke to koi bhi icon ban jayega 😂😂😂 Thnks god I refused to give my stuff hence I wud have life time regret 🙄 @BiggBoss @lostboy54 @iamkamyapunjabi @shilpashindee pic.twitter.com/WmBcdAITiR — NEERUSHAA NIKHAT (@NNeerushaa) December 11, 2017

If you check the screenshot carefully, it doesn’t have Hina’s name anywhere, but let’s just say if it is Hina, then the “famous actress” is “supposed to be inside the house for 90 days”. So is it true that Hina does have a clause in her contract, which guarantees her a spot in the finale? If you will remember, few weeks back, Hina told her co-contestants, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi that she will miss them after they get eliminated. A set of people soon started speculating that the show runners have guaranteed her a place in the finale. And now this screenshot just adds more stock to the tale.