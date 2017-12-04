Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani, Hina Khan – who should go to the secret room? Vote!

A lot of fans of Bigg Boss 11 weren’t expecting Bandgi Kalra’s eviction last night. So they all were surprised when the lady bid an emotional farewell to her lover, Puneesh Sharma. As the tradition goes, the housemates went through yet another nominations yesterday, and Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani have landed in the danger zone this week. Now the thing is that both Akash and Shilpa are really strong contenders. Which is why we hear that the makers are planning to have a twist in the eviction and send either Shilpa or Akash to the secret room. Shilpa has a massive fan following outside, while Akash is getting them numbers on the TRP chart with his antics inside the house. So let’s just assume that the one contestant will go the secret room, who should that be?

Akash might just be a good candidate, as he has been wrecking havoc inside the house, as it is. So once can imagine what will happen when he is locked in a room from where he can see all the happenings of the house on a TV, and finally make a comeback. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma trend on Twitter because of paid tweets?

As for Shilpa, well, she had that advantage once, remember? She got immunity during one of the nominations few weeks back, and she was made to watch that who voted for whom in the activity area of the house. The show runners thought that she will add some drama and cause more fights inside the house after watching that clip, but she didn’t do that all, and kept it to herself. So there are chances that she might not be selected to be in the secret room this time.

And here’s a bonus! How about sending Hina Khan there? Her friends, Priyank Sharma and LuvTyagi have been talking behind her back. And we have seen how she reacted to that. If that reaction gave a fantastic promo to the makers, we don’t know what will happen when she goes to the secret room.

Well, who do you think should go to the secret room if at all that happens this weekend. Take our poll and let us know.