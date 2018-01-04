Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan have managed to break an age old stereotype on the show

There was a time when two women, especially two competing women would not want to be friends. The rivalry that existed between Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan and others back in the day reiterated the fact. But times are changing now, otherwise who would have thought that the same Madhuri and Juhi, who wouldn’t even say a hello to each other back in the day, will end up starring in a film together, Gulaab Gang. Clearly, now it’s not the animosity, but the friendship between two women that entices the audience.

On Bigg Boss too, till last year, we had been witnessing a nasty rivalry between two female contestants every season. Rakhi Sawant and Kashmera Shah, who were a part of the first season never got along in that house, and neither did Payal Rohatgi-Sambhavna Seth in season two. Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari were at loggerheads in the fourth season, Tanishaa Mukerji-Gauahar Khan had a rivalry going on in season seven and Bani J-Lopamudra Raut didn’t see eye to eye in season 10. What’s common here is that all these women didn’t let bygones be bygones even after the show, let alone while they were inside the house. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan to make an exit from the house – find out why

This year too, Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan took this legacy ahead when they had some massive arguments a few weeks ago. For instance, Shilpa, who has been cooking meals for her co-contestants right from the first day was using tap water while cooking. As soon as Hina came to know about this, she lashed out at her and asked her to use purified water instead. And then there was a time when Shilpa imitated Hina’s crying behind her back. Hina was made to see this footage as a part of a task, and she was so upset with Shilpa that she decided to boycott her completely. We thought that history will repeat itself this year too and this cat-fight will continue till the very last day of Bigg Boss 11. But then this happened:

This was during a task when Hina and Shilpa joined hands against Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani. And that is how these two women managed to break a stereotype on the show. The sweet part was when Shilpa apologised to Hina for making fun of her, and the two hugged each other. Things have been smooth between them ever since then. Over the weekend, they took part in a Live singing competition, but before they took to the stage to compete with each other, they shared a moment like this:

In all likelihood, Shilpa and Hina might be the last two contenders to win the trophy of Bigg Boss 11, but the good thing is that unlike Tanishaa-Gauahar and Lopamudra-Bani, these two will be standing against each other not as enemies but as friendly competitors.