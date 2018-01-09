Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta turning friends from foes, Arshi Khan kissing Hiten Tejwani – which is your favourite moment of the season? Vote

Bigg Boss 11 started with 18 contestants, including 12 commoners and six celebrities. These housemates managed to make this season the most explosive one. From passing racist and homophobic comments to slut-shaming and character assassination, they did it all. But then all was not bad as we witnessed some cute, funny and entertaining moments too in these 96 days. As we are in the last week of the season, we decided to re-live those good moments and compile them for you, who will tell us which one stands out. So without wasting any more time, let’s check out the best moments of Bigg Boss 11:

When Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta let the bygones be bygones – Shilpa and Vikas set foot inside the Bigg Boss house together, but not on a positive note as they got into an argument right in front of Salman Khan. The two share a controversial history as Shilpa quit &TV’s popular show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, which was being produced by Vikas. So obviously things were not so merry between Vikas and Shilpa during the initial weeks of the show as the latter made his life a living hell in the house. We never thought that the two will ever let the bygones be bygones, but boy were we wrong. Much to our surprise, this happened:

When Sshivani Durgah creeped the contestants out – Bigg Boss 11 took a spooky turn when Godwoman, Sshivani Durgah kept staring at Shilpa in the middle of the night. Of course the contestants were scared, and so were the viewers. Gosh, we will never forget this for the years to come:

SsHivani Durga creeped out all the housemates. Do you remember this memorable moment? #BB11 #BB11Rewind pic.twitter.com/wqTqgkS5GZ — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 6, 2018

Arshi Khan kisses Hiten Tejwani – How can we forget the rapport between Arshi and Hiten. She was mad behind him and he, who is a married man kept running away from her. The best part was that any of it didn’t look vulgar, and it was very innocent. The best moment has to be when Arshi ended up kissing Hiten on the cheek during a task, and his reaction was priceless.

Arshi Khan and @tentej‘s fun masti and nokjhok in the #BB11 house is simply unforgettable. What is your favourite memory of them? #BB11 #BB11Rewind pic.twitter.com/eJ43LY2ZdN — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 6, 2018

When Sapna Choudhary decided to take revenge from Arshi – This is my personal favourite. Arshi and Sapna ended up having an argument during which the former called her a “naachnewaali”. It didn’t go down well with Sapna, who started threatening Arshi in the house as she kept following her with a belan in her hand. Too entertaining, this one:

A revenge that was both effective and highly entertaining to watch. Do you remember this moment? #BB11 #BB11Rewind pic.twitter.com/za7sFzwvRr — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 6, 2018

When Hiten and Luv dressed up as women on the show – The BB Robot task, which was one of the best tasks of this season gave us a very funny moment. As a part of the task, the housemates were divided in two teams. One team had to be robots, while the members of the opposite team had to get a reaction out of the robots. It is during this, Luv Tyagi and Hiten dressed up as women and here’s what they did:

Times when #BB11 housemates reversed their roles in the house to entertain us! #BB11Rewind pic.twitter.com/2OtFaKzBPO — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 29, 2017

When the family members set foot inside the house – Like every year, this time too the loved ones of the contestants set foot inside the Bigg Boss house for a brief period of time. And like every year, this time, we had tears in our eyes too after watching this re-union on TV.

Bigg Boss 11 is in its last week. Shilpa, Hina, Vikas, Puneesh and Akash are the remaining five contestants and one of them will bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house in a mid-week eviction. So there will be only four finalists and one of them will walk away with the trophy on January 14, 2018. Who will that be? We can’t wait to find out.