Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde becomes the next captain and earns ticket to the finale

The verdict is out. As predicted by millions of her fans, Shilpa Shinde has made it to the finale of Bigg Boss 11. The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress has won the Ghar Aaye Gharwale Task by impressing people by her cooking. This means that she is safe from eliminations in the coming week. This is the first time that Shilpa is becoming a captain inside the house. The lady did not express any desire to become the captain for a long time but slowly grew interested as people got lesser inside the house. Captaincy means safety from nominations and fans of Shilpa are celebrating. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi is getting humongous support from his fans and these 2 videos are the proof!!)

While many did not like Shilpa in the initial days when she was harrassing Vikas Gupta beyond limits, slowly she warmed upto everyone. The best moment was when she broke down after the eviction of Sabyasachi. Vikas consoled her and they shared a hug. Fans went gaga over the new jodi of #Shikas. With Hina Khan upsetting quite a few people (inside and outside) the house with some of her comments, Shilpa became the queen of hearts. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi mimics Shilpa Shinde and her reaction is EPIC; watch video)

Ecxlusive and Confirmed! Shilpa Shinde is the new Captain of The House. — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 28, 2017

Shilpa who has acted in a number of shows over a decade in the industry was in a lot of trouble after leaving Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. She had a massive showdown with the producers Binaifer Kohli and her husband, Sanjay. The producers went to CINTAA and complained about her. Bigg Boss 11 has done wonders for her image and career. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….