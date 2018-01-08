Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde breaks down in front of journalists and we know the real story behind it

We have entered the last week of Bigg Boss 11, and viewers can expect a lot more drama in these last few days of the show. Five remaining contestants – Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma are fighting it out with the trophy. Of course, this road to the finale is not going to be easy for them. Like for example, a few journalists entered the house yesterday as there was a mock press conference that was arranged by the makers. The contestants faced the journalists, who grilled them with their questions. The housemates especially, Hina was happy on seeing the journalists, but when she was called out for her behaviour on the show, the happiness of course faded away. All of this will be shown on tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11.

From the promos that have been put out by the channel on their social media, we see that Shilpa breaks down in front of the media, after Puneesh supports her and says that Shilpa is like a housewife and that her contribution to the show is as good as the others, but she is never credited for it. Shilpa gets emotional and we can see tears in her eyes. However, the real story is that Shilpa didn’t break down just because she got emotional. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s ex-boyfriend makes shocking claims about her and later defends himself – watch video

It so happened that as soon as the press conference began, Shilpa was cornered by her co-contestants, except Puneesh of course. She was targeted by them. So amidst all this, when Puneesh said nice things about her, she couldn’t control her tears.

Check out the sneak peek of tonight’e episode right here:

After the press conference, Shilpa got into an argument with Hina Khan, who called out Shilpa for cooking after she clearly told that she will not enter the kitchen. Vikas also gets involved and sides with Hina as they both say that Shilpa makes extra food so that they all can have stale food. Well, these arguments are surely not coming to an end even in the last week of Bigg Boss 11.