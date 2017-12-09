Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde breaks down while talking about motherhood – watch video

Shilpa Shinde has been going through an emotional roller-coaster in the Bigg Boss 11. Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani became her children in the house. They even called her ‘Maa’ so many times. But the developments on the show made these two join the Anti-Shilpa team. Though Akash is back in Team Shilpa now, Arshi keeps going on and on about Shilpa, calling her names. In fact, she even called her names in front of Shilpa’s mother. In the upcoming episode, Shilpa breaks down in the house in front of Luv Tyagi. She wipes her tears as Luv asks her why she is suddenly getting so emotional in the house.

Shilpa then talks to him about motherhood and says what a big deal it is. She even adds that a mother knows how to love unconditionally and doesn’t expect anything in return. She also says that she knows what she has done and has not done, people don’t understand her too soon and by the time they do, it’s too late. We’re guessing this is after Salman Khan and Arshi Khan’s spat where he tells her off for misbehaving with Shilpa’s mother. Shilpa is one of the strongest contestants in the house and it is definitely sad to see her break down. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan expresses disappointment with Arshi Khan, supports Shilpa Shinde – watch video)

Check out this video of Shilpa getting emotional right here.

Shilpa Shinde gets emotional in front of Luv Tyagi. Find out why, tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKVaar. pic.twitter.com/zBidy97Oa4 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 9, 2017

Arshi’s behaviour with Shilpa has upset a lot of people. A lot of fans are expressing their disappointment with the actress on Twitter. Even Gauahar Khan, who loved Arshi, is disappointed with Arshi. She tweeted last night saying, “Being entertaining is great but that doesn’t take away from badtameezi.. arshi khan u lost a fan in last nites episode… Shilpa’s mom was so graceful that she referred to u as arshiji n u called her daughter wahiyaat in front of her.. #shame”. Coming back to Shilpa’s break down, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.