Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde creates history by breaking this record

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 11 this week, Vikas Gupta told Hina Khan that Shilpa Shinde is the strongest contestant this season. We couldn’t help, but agree with him. It won’t be wrong to say that the TV actress’s stint on Bigg Boss 11 has been very interesting. Remember how she tortured Vikas during the initial weeks? We did feel bad for him, but the way Shilpa dealt with him was kind of funny, we have to admit. And then she went on to become a motherly figure inside the house as Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani and a few others literally started calling her ‘mummy’.

Of course, her stint on the show has not been easy as her dynamics with her co-contestants have kept changing. While she and Vikas have let the bygones be bygones and are by each other’s side at all the times, Arshi and Akash, who were close to her are now against her. And then there is the animosity between her and Hina Khan. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan is highly furious with the contestants, will Hina Khan, Akash Dadlani face his wrath on Weekend Ka Vaar?

While Shilpa continues to deal with all of that, she doesn’t know that she is winning a lot of hearts outside. So much that ‘Shilpa winning hearts’ has been trending on Twitter with more than 350K tweets and still counting. Mind you, this is the highest tweet count in favour of any Bigg Boss contestant till date.

While Shilpa has managed to earn a massive fan following outside, will she be able to beat all the other contestants and lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 11? Well, we hope she does. She deserves it doesn’t she? What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.