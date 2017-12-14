Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde feels Luv Tyagi is a bigger hit with girls than Priyank Sharma

This season of Bigg Boss 11 has been the most entertaining one all times. Now, it is heading towards the finale and nine contestants are remaining. One of the surprise survivor is Luv Tyagi. The young man from Delhi is an engineer by qualification and worked in Pepsi. He is also a fitness enthusiast. Luv started off with a bang when he became the smart ass padosi. However, he was lost inside the house. In the past couple of days, he has upped his game and added to the entertainment quotient as well. His fan base is really rooting for him on Twitter. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina forbids Shilpa from using tap water while cooking and Twitterati can’t stop laughing)

In a unseen video on Voot, Shilpa Shinde is seen telling Puneesh Sharma that sees a lot of potential in Luv Tyagi. She says that unlike Priyank Sharma who is too good-looking, Luv has a mix of macho ruggedness and cuteness, which really appeals to girls. She says she feels he might stay longer inside the house. Further on, she says she was studying Priyank’s face and found him to be a very negative person. She says that Luv is more endearing than him. She tells Puneesh that he looks very rough and tough as a person. However, his love affair with Bandagi Kalra showed his emotional caring side to the world. She said the audience loved that. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Is Luv Tyagi already evicted from Salman Khan’s show?) Click on the Voot link for the video.

Later on, Shilpa also talks about how the audience has seen the softer side of Vikas Gupta's personality as well. She says she has also understood him better as a person. It is evident that Luv has impressed Shilpa. We saw how cutely Senior Tyagi told Shilpa that everyone in his family loved her and thanked her for taking care of his kid.