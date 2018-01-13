Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde For The Win becomes a worldwide trend on Twitter just one day before the finale, will she win the show?

We are just one day away from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 and at this stage fans of the four finalists – Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta are making sure that their favourite contestant comes out of the house as the winner. We know that Shilpa has a massive fan following when compared to the other three competitors. The fact that she became a worldwide trend on Twitter few weeks back with more than 1 million tweets proves the kind of support she has from the fans. Along with Shilpa, Hina and Vikas got a taste of the former’s popularity when they all came to a mall in Vashi, Navi Mumbai couple of weeks back. Shilpa’s fans had gathered there in huge numbers to vote for her and save her from getting eliminated.

Now with just one hour to go for the voting lines to be closed, Shilpa’s army of fans decided to break their own record on Twitter as ‘Shilpa Shinde For The Win’ became a nationwide and then a worldwide trend in just four hours with over 1.32 million tweets. Check out the screenshot right here: ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s fans beat their own record on Twitter as ‘We Love Shilpa Shinde’ becomes a worldwide trend

We can’t wait to see if Shilpa will emerge as the winner tomorrow of someone else will walk away with the trophy. Going by the massive support that she has from her huge set of fans, we won’t be surprised if she gets the coveted title.

Talking about the grand finale, Akshay Kumar will promote his upcoming film, Padman. He will announce the winner with host Salman Khan. And there will be all the evicted contestants re-uniting for one last time. There are some dance performances in store too. It’s all getting very exciting with every passing hour.