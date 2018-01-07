Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde gets WARNED by fans about Akash Dadlani’s backstabbing at mall task – watch video!

Vashi’s Inorbit Mall was a packed house on Thursday when Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta came there as part of the Live Voting process. The maximum fans present at the venue were Shilpians who went mad seeing their beloved contestant. In today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 11, Akash Dadlani again spoke badly about Shilpa Shinde saying that she is not a honest woman. He said that she differentiates between celebs and common man housemates. This hurt Shilpa immensely. Even Puneesh said this to her but he later aplogised in a very genuine matter referring to her as his elder sister. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 3rd January 2018 LIVE Updates: Akash Dadlani calls Hina Khan a cheap player)

Today, Salman Khan called out Akash Dadlani for his bad behaviour on the show. He said he did not care. Later, Shilpa who was having a chat with Puneesh told him that her fans are very upset with Akash. She said they complained about him to her at the mall saying that he would get beaten up once he comes out of the house. Puneesh also said that his behaviour is not good. In this video, we can see fans telling Shilpa not to talk with Akash Dadlani saying he is playing a game. They tell her koi saga nahi hai (no one is genuine) inside the house. Emotional, Shilpa thanks them and blows flying kisses. Watch this video of AtoZGyaan. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: TV actress Sneha Wagh lashes out at Akash Dadlani, here’s why?)

Shilpa, Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani were inseparable at the start of the show. He even harassed Vikas Gupta teasing him about his sexual orientation. Later, the first dent came in their relationship in the pillow making task where he did not let him become the captain. After her fight with Arshi Khan, they switched sides. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…