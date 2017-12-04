Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma trend on Twitter because of paid tweets?

Just days after ‘Shilpa Shinde winning hearts’ became the most popular trend on Twitter, Hina Khan’s name too popped on the most popular list. Not that Hina Khan has any fewer followers than Shilpa, but some evidence has come to light that suggests there might be something fishy with why she suddenly was a top trend.

A fan page has leaked screenshots of an E-mail that has been sent out to fan pages and influencers asking them to Tweet in support of Hina and bash Shilpa. Yep! Hina Khan was a paid trend over the past few days on the micro-blogging site. Having paid influencers to do the job of making one trend is not something new. In fact, the practice is extremely common in Bollywood and TV industry. Gone are the days when Twitterati would be genuinely posting about something, which will be picked by trends. This is the era of paid trends. Hina Khan’s supporter didn’t commit a crime by paying to make her popular but sure it can be frowned upon. In fact, other contestants, too, can be accused of the same including Priyank Sharma. There is a high chance that Shilpa Shinde became a top trend with help from influencers as well.

In the following screenshot, you can see that the message addresses the influencers and instructs them to Tweet original pro-Hina content or “forget payment”. The long list of rules and instructions also asks influencers to tweet against Shilpa and cites a few examples to do so. Check out the tweet exposing the method here:

Hina Khan has emerged as one of the strongest and most controversial contestants on Bigg Boss 11. She would have done good enough without the help of influencers. We can’t vouch for the authenticity of the mail but there is something fishy going on in making all the contestants of Bigg Boss trend on Twitter. We wonder if a close confidante of the contestants is behind it or is it the channel doing the deed to make the show more popular.