Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde reveals to Puneesh Sharma she never keeps her promise

Bigg Boss 11 is getting highly interesting, now that it has only few days to end. The finale will happen on Sunday, January 14 and we are pretty sure every fan of the finalists are excited to know if their favourite contestant will lift the trophy. We already told you that Akash Dadlani has been ousted from the show in a mid-week eviction. We knew somebody from the last five finalists will be shown the door before the finale itself, so it didn’t really come as a huge surprise. Now there’s Puneesh Sharma, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan. We have a video of Puneesh and Shilpa from inside the house where the two of them are talking about life outside. And during such an intense conversation Shilpa reveals to Puneesh how she never keeps her promise.

Wait, before you jump the gun, let us tell you that Shilpa was just explaining how her lazy habit pisses off her friends and family. She is heard telling Puneesh how her family must be flipping out looking at her clothes. That’s when Puneesh points towards a bag and tells her that if he sees this at her place when he visits her, he will definitely throw it away. Shilpa laughs coyly. Puneesh even promises her that he now knows what to gift her when they meet after Bigg Boss ends. Shilpa also tells him that once she promised her friend she will turn up for a party or something but didn’t attend it. Puneesh too was a bit shocked to know that Shilpa did not keep her promise. (Also read: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde warned Luv Tyagi to stay away from Vikas Gupta, Now Luv Tyagi gave his reaction on Shilpa Shunde’s statement)

This video has been uploaded on Voot and you can watch the whole conversation there. If you ask us, we really liked this banter. The fact that they want to stay in touch even after the show is over proves that Shilpa and Puneesh are bonding a lot. We will wait to see if Puneesh visits Shilpa or no after the show is over.