Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde suffers a wardrobe malfunction, Vikas Gupta comes to her rescue – watch video

Fans are loving that Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta, who were at loggerheads for the longest time, finally patched up inside the Bigg Boss 11 house few weeks back. And it was an emotional reconciliation, we have to admit. Vikas destroyed his favourite jacket to save Shilpa from the nominations, and requested Shilpa to work with him once they are out of the house. Ever since then, the two have been by each other’s side. For example, just yesterday, Shilpa had almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction, but Vikas came to her rescue.

In an unseen video that was published on Voot, we see that Shilpa, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas are in the living area. Shilpa tells Puneesh that she loves herself and that she wouldn’t do something that will harm her, probably talking about a task. Puneesh replies by saying that he doesn’t like to lose if he is taking part in anything. As Shilpa tells Puneesh that she won’t be able to take it of her doctor asks her to stop eating non vegetarian food, she slides down from the sofa, but loses her balance, and her skirt rode up her thighs. She immediately asks Vikas for help and he adjusts her skirt, while Puneesh also helps her to get back on feet. Watch how everything unfolded in the video below:

Wadrobe Malfunction for Shilpa!

VOOT UNSEEN ITS FUNNY WATCH pic.twitter.com/VsQxkDpMAt — THE REALITY SHOWS ↩ (@TheRealityShows) November 30, 2017

It’s a funny watch, don’t you agree? We specially like how Shilpa takes it jokingly and tells Vikas that she will not work with him for two days, as promised, but for four days. It shows that these contestants are not always fighting inside that house, there are fun moments like these too.

What are your thoughts on this video? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.