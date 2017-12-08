Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde takes over Twitter, “We Stand By Shilpa” becomes a worldwide trend

When the announcement was made that former-Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai actor, Shilpa Shinde, will enter the Bigg Boss 11 house, there were definitely murmurs that she is going to rock it. But we doubt anyone on this planet thought that Shilpa will go on to become so extremely popular. In fact, the way she conducted herself during the first few weeks- constantly getting into petty fights and arguments with co-contestants and ex-enemy Vikas Gupta – she was getting a lot of hate in the real world. But once she set her differences aside and showed the viewers her positive side, there has been no stopping her popularity from growing exceptionally.

The latest is that “We Stand By Shilpa” is the latest trending topic on Twitter. With over 500 thousand tweets, the keyword is even trending on 19th position worldwide. What has happened is that Shilpa’s mother entered the house of the reality show for a few minutes as part of a task. The nation fell in love with her mom as she was extremely sweet and humble. But housemate Arshi Khan held a personal and misplaced grudge on Shilpa and ignored her mom. That was enough to invite the wrath of an army of the popular contestant’s fans. Well, the lesson is that no one should mess with Shilpa Shinde. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 8th December 2017 Episode 69 Live updates: Shilpa Shinde makes fun of Hina Khan

We Stand By Shilpa Trending Worldwide at no. 19 with 484k tweets. This is unbeleivable We Stand By Shilpa pic.twitter.com/irR2T3uivu — The Reality Shows ↩ (@TheRealityShows) December 8, 2017

Hina Khan, too, is emerging as a strong contender for the winner’s trophy against Shilpa Shinde. Her Facebook page recently clocked 2 million followers, which is a big deal. Let us see who emerges as the final winner if these two ladies are pitted against each other in the finale.

Shilpa’s mother was a delight to watch on the recent episode. She moved the contestants to tears with her strong words. She told Arshi that she should respect the word ‘maa’ she addresses Shilpa with. Her mother’s arrival on the show only boosted her popularity. What a masterstroke of a task by the channel.