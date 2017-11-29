Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde talks about the time she called off her wedding – watch video

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde is a beautiful and talented woman to have on the reality show. But the ups and downs of her personal life also make her a perfect candidate for the show that nation loves to watch. She is currently residing in the house with the man singlehandedly responsible for destroying her successful career, Vikas Gupta. We all know about that controversy. Another controversy about Shilpa’s life dates back to the time when she called off her wedding with co-actor and long-time beau Romit Raj. While this won’t be the first time this topic has been discussed inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, this is surely the first time we have seen the lady herself talk so openly about that time.

In a clipping, from an unseen video available on Voot, going viral now, we see Shilpa talk about the time she ran away from her wedding. Though she doesn’t mean she ran away literally but she wants to metaphorically imply that she ran away from it. For those of you know, Shilpa and Romit were supposed to get married in 2008, but at the last moment they mutually called it off. Shilpa says in the video, which is now viral, that she is infamous for running away from things and cites her failed attempt at getting married. But she says that the same won’t be the case with Bigg Boss 11. “I have a contract and I can’t run away from this show, anyway I won’t run away from this show,” she tells a co-contestant. Watch the video below:

Talking about her marriage Shilpa had said in an earlier interview that, “My wedding preparations were done, my wedding outfit was ready, I had even bought my jewellery and the cards were also printed. It is very sad that I had to call off my marriage one month prior to the actual date. But I feel it is a wise decision and I am very happy that at least now I won’t have to make adjustments for each and every single thing. I will now be able to take my own decisions.”