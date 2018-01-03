Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan to make an exit from the house – find out why

With less than two weeks to go for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11, the show runners are trying their best to up the ante. In an interesting turn of events, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma got safe from nominations, while Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi found themselves in the danger zone. But the makers introduced another twist as the voting lines have been closed this week, and the contestants are obviously unaware about it. For those of you, who are wondering why the voting lines are shut this week, then there is a bigger plan in place.

The four nominated contestants will be brought outside the house in a mall, where they will appeal to the Live audience to save them from evictions. The people present there will put their votes in a ballot box, and the one to get the least number of votes will be evicted over the weekend by host Salman Khan. Yep! You read that right! ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: What rivalry? Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde join hands right before the finale week

We thought that it will be Puneesh Sharma and Luv, who will step out of the house and appeal to the audience at a mall as a part of their ticket to finale task. You know, exactly like last year where Manu Punjabi and Manveer Gurjar were brought to Inorbit Mall, Vashi. Both of them were made to stand in a life size cage and they asked the people gathered there to vote for them. Since Manveer got the highest number of votes, he won the coveted ticket and later ended up winning the show.

But we told you that the makers are in mood to up their game this year, so the four nominated contestants – Luv, Vikas, Hina and Shilpa will indeed step out of the Bigg Boss house and brought to a mall where they will fight to save themselves from possibly the last eviction of this season.

We cannot wait for this one. And surely so can’t you. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.