Bigg Boss 11: Fear not Hina Khan! Shilpa Shinde using tap water while cooking is not too harmful, an expert nutritionist confirms

Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde’s fight over the latter using tap water instead of RO water for cooking created a ruckus outside of the Bigg Boss 11 house, too. Even TV celebs are taking sides and tweeting about this. But we finally found someone who can put an end to all of this. Dietitian and Sports Nutritionist Deepshikha Agarwal, exclusively spoke to BollywoodLife about whether it’s safe or not to use tap water while cooking. She said, “In India, over 90 percent of the population uses tap water to cook and thankfully we have not faced an epidemic of waterborne diseases in the recent past. When you cook vegetables in tap water the water is boiled at a very high temperature which kills all the microorganisms or bacteria.”

She adds, “If you are living in an area, where the water is muddy then use a filter cap that you can attach to the tap and collect the water. If you want, you can also hold a muslin cloth beneath the filter cap and ensure double filtration to collect water. You can then use this double-filtered tap water for cooking purposes. However, if you have the option of using filter water for cooking then use fit as it reduces the chances of getting waterborne diseases. If you live in an area where the water is too contaminated then there are chances you can end up with some infection or allergy due to tap water. But, in general, there isn’t too much of a harm in using tap water.” (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan finds support from Kushal Tandon in RO water controversy)

Now that’s gotta make everyone out there stop debating about the issue. Shilpa mentioned in the video that she boils the water and we’ve even seen her drink the tap water for the two months that she has been in the house. The actress hasn’t fallen sick yet. In fact, Arshi Khan and everyone else have been eating food cooked in tap water for the last two months and no one complained at all. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.