Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde will NOT be the winner? This shocking tweet claims

Bigg Boss 11 will air its last episode on January 14. From 18 contestants, including 12 commoners and six celebrities, we are down to only six, who are still inside the house fighting for the winner’s trophy. Luv Tyagi, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani are those remaining housemates, and only one will be crowned as the winner in less than two weeks. We have placed our bets on Shilpa considering the massive fan following she has earned with her amazing stint on the high voltage reality show. Talking about bets, there is a shocking tweet that is going viral. So this user on Twitter, who goes by the username of @livejoyfullyf, posted on his account, “Bad nws 4 Shilpa fans @BiggBoss ne Shilpa ko harane ka decison lya h bcz Mumbai k satta bazar(Betting) me BB wnnr k lye bahut badi bet lgi h Shilpa pe & agr Shlpa haregi to co. malamal ho jaegi, told by sm1 who s envolvd in bttng

Plz sprd ds @RealKruti101 @HerdHUSH @emocraze (sic).”

This tweet, which is now deleted from the user’s profile has surprised the fans of Shilpa and the show. We cannot verify the authenticity of this. Especially now that the tweet is deleted, the Twitter user might be just wanted this attention. But then if this is indeed true, which we don’t think so is, will Shilpa not be the one to lift the trophy? Well, only time will tell. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde is missing this person in the house and wants to meet him

For now, she is nominated along with Vikas, Luv and Hina, while Akash and Puneesh are in the safe zone. But the catch is that the show runners have closed the voting lines this week and the contestants are obviously unaware about it. Plus Puneesh and Luv have won the latest task and they will take part in another task to compete for the ticket to finale. Yes, one out of these two will get direct entry in the finale week.

With less than two weeks to go for the D-day, viewers can expect a lot of twists. Keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.