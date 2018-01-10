Bigg Boss 11: This trend proves that Shilpa Shinde will WIN the show

The journey that began in October last year is coming to an end in just four days as the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 is scheduled to take place this Sunday (January 14). Out of the 19 contestants that set foot inside the Bigg Boss house, five, which includes Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, have managed to survive and are still fighting for the winner’s trophy and the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. And the popular opinion is that Shilpa will end up walking away with the coveted title this year. Her army of fans are making sure that she comes out of the house as the winner. Which is why she is leading with a huge margin in all the online polls. During the mall activity too wherein Shilpa along with Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan stepped out of the house to appeal to their fans to vote for them, it was Shilpa’s fans, who were present in huge numbers there.

Now if we see the pattern, it’s always the one, who gets extremely popular amongst the masses, ends up winning the show. Except last season. It was a fight between Bani J and Manveer Gurjar in the end last year, and Bani had a massive support from the fans, but in a surprising turn of events, Manveer was announced as the winner. It could be because it was the first time the commoners entered the Bigg Boss house and probably the makers wanted to prove that a common man can give the celebrities a run for their money and win a show as big as Bigg Boss. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan says this to Shilpa Shinde and it brings tears in her eyes

If we talk about season nine, Prince Narula managed to impress a huge set of people with his stint on the show. So when he was competing with Rishabh Sinha in the end, it was very clear that he will get the trophy. Similarly, in season eight, Gautam Gulati struck a chord with the masses right from the first week. As the weeks passed by, he managed to add more and more people to his fan base and by the end, it grew so stronger that almost everyone knew that he will be the winner.

In season seven also, although it was a close fight between Gauahar Khan and Tanishaa Mukerji, but the former won more hearts than her and ended up lifting the trophy. So will the pattern remain the same this year? Well, we will have to wait for four more days to find out.