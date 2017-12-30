Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh corners Vikas Gupta along with Salman Khan – watch video

Oh the Bigg Boss 11 Weekend Ka Vaar gets exciting with every passing week. This week, we saw parents/ relatives/ lovers of the contestants entering the house as padosis. The same padosis will be seen grilling the contestants this weekend. It will be a make-believe courtroom drama where every contestant will individually be grilled by the padosis for the things they have said in the show. Shilpa Shinde’s brother, Ashutosh, reminds Vikas Gupta how he had told Hina Khan that Shilpa is playing with everyone’s emotions and creating stories inside the house. He was telling Hina how she played the whole motherhood card brilliantly.

Though Vikas was complimenting Shilpa at the time, Shilpa and Ashutosh definitely did not take it as a complimenting. Shilpa asked Vikas if he thought she was toying around with everybody’s emotions and reminds him that he ahd said once that she is just acting. Vikas tries to justify himself by saying that he did not mean to offend her with it but we guess they wont believe him. After that, Ashutosh reminds him how he blamed her for Hiten Tejwani’s eviction. Vikas says that he felt it was Shilpa’s masterstroke to throw Hiten out of the show. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s fans beat their own record on Twitter as ‘We Love Shilpa Shinde’ becomes a worldwide trend)

Salman Khan then intervenes and says that it was, in fact, Vikas’ masterstroke to save Priyank Sharma. Now that’s an interesting revelation we don’t want to miss at all. Salman is on a roll this weekend and this task does seem quite dramatic. Contestants will be put on the spot and will be asked to justify their words inside the house. Watch the video right here.

Looks interesting, doesn’t it? We can’t wait to see what the others will have to face. We told you how Priyank will get evicted this weekend. Bhai also makes contestants guess which one of the nominated contestants gets the most votes. Coming back to Vikas getting grilled, what are your thoughts on it? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.