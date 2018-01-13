Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh REACTS on Hina Khan’s beeped word – watch EXCLUSIVE video!

Bigg Boss 11 has been a hit and how! A large part of the credit goes to the housemates who have entertained and made some really controversial statements as well. One of the main offenders in this is Hina Khan, who has apparently said some truly controversial things. We don’t know if she actually said those things or were they just edited and shown as masala. Two days back, a video circulated around where it was alleged that Hina Khan called Shilpa a call girl. The word was beeped off, so speculations got stronger. Later, Rupali Ganguli clarified that it was not that and she said Shilpa’s voice sounds like that of a servant. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 13th January 2018 LIVE Updates: Vikas Gupta apologises for hurting his co-contestants)

Bollywood Life caught up with Ashutosh, Shilpa’s brother and he said that he was disappointed at Hina’s behaviour. He also opened up on the statement made by Hina that Shilpa was slightly old-fashioned saying that she comes from an educated family and would not have been an actress if she was conservative.

“If Shilpa was narrow minded and thought girls should sit at home, she herself would be sitting at home” ~ Shilpa Shinde’s brother hits back at comments being made at her #BB11FINALE #BB11 pic.twitter.com/cnT5G8aU5F — BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) January 13, 2018

Shilpa Shinde’s brother Ashutosh talks about how her comments about ‘girls and kitchen’ are taken out of context #BB11FINALE #BB11 #ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/w2RIFGxzeY — BollywoodLife (@bollywood_life) January 13, 2018

We are see that his disappointment is quite obvious. Well, tomorrow we will come to know who is the winner. #Shilpians are trending all over to make their Queen win. Ashutosh has also pitched in the effort.