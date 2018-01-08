Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s ex-boyfriend makes shocking claims about her and later defends himself – watch video

Shilpa Shinde’s journey on Bigg Boss 11 began on a sour note as she got into an argument with Vikas Gupta right on the premiere episode and that too in front of Salman Khan. We know that the two share a controversial history as Shilpa quit &TV’s popular show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, which was being produced by Vikas. So obviously things were not so merry between Vikas and Shilpa during the initial weeks of the show as the latter made his life a living hell in the house. We never thought that the two will ever let the bygones be bygones, but boy were we wrong. Much to our surprise, Vikas and Shilpa took a step towards a new friendship, and stood by each other, like nothing happened between them.

We would have loved it to be that way, but things are going back to being bitter between Vikas and Shilpa since past few days. It went from bad to worse when the four nominated contestants of last week – Shilpa, Vikas, Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi were made to take part in a debate wherein they had to point out their mistakes and give reasons that why they don’t deserve to be in the house. It is during this, the old chapters were revisited as Vikas made a surprising revelation about Shilpa. Vikas said that Shilpa not only left his show, but has a history of quitting seven shows in her career. Check out the video right here: ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 winner: 5 conspiracy theories that claim Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan will take home the trophy

Shilpa Shinde Exposed Part 2 #BB11 *These are some clips that never aired on @ColorsTV* RT for more parts #FixedWinnerShilpa pic.twitter.com/0kvjXX5m0E — Bhaskar (@UnseenBB11) January 6, 2018

And this was confirmed by her ex-boyfriend, Romit Raj, who in an interview said that he has never seen Shilpa “happy in eight years” and that she had quit their show, Maayka, after which Kanchi Kaul replaced her. And then there was some other show too that she left mid-way. Check out his interview that was shared by Vikas’ brother, Siddharth Gupta right here:

Chalo now time for a pinned tweet! Something which is the truth! Dont like the word exposed so i will refrain from it! High time the truth came out! Ab yeh kaiko nahi dikhaya mere endemol ke bhaiyo beheno ne! @EndemolShineIND @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/PKiNfsreKN — Siddharth Gupta (@scorp_sid) January 6, 2018

Later when Shilpa’s army of fans attacked him for maligning her image, he defended himself as he tweeted:

We are just six days away from the finale of Bigg Boss 11 and Shilpa’s army is making sure that she comes out of the house as the winner. But will she? Well, all we can do is just and watch. Meanwhile tell us your thoughts on Romit’s interview and his tweet in the comments section below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.