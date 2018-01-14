Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s ex Romit Raj thanks fans for supporting the BEST

The finale of Bigg Boss 11 is here. Everyone is sending in their wishes for their favorites. Shilpa Shinde’s ex Romit Raj has also sent in his wishes for her. He has written that let people vote for the best in a tweet. Like everyone, he is also overwhelmed with the love that Shilpa is getting from social media. The topic of the actress’ marriage was raised inside the house after Vikas Gupta threatened to drag her personal life if she spoke about his sexual orientation. The lady also opened up later and said that she did not marry as she felt that relationship was not a suitable one in the long run. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde now has an official account on Twitter, thanks to her brother Ashutosh)

Before the finale, Romit has tweeted his support for her. Earlier, he wore that he cared deeply for her and she was always in his prayers. The actor started getting messages after the conversation of her marriage came up in the house. However, Shilpa had handled the matter maturely and did not say anything that would offend Romit.

The two were supposed to be married in Goa and elaborate arrangements were made for the same. The actress told a portal, “I had left everything because of my marriage. As a girl I know what my responsibility towards my husband and his family is and I used to do everything according to his will. I kept all his family members in mind but he still expected more from me. In fact I always used to give my shooting time to them due to which I stopped getting offers because of my terms and conditions …Whatever I was able to do I did and more than him I spent my time with his family. But now when we have split no one from his family has even bothered to call me and speak to me. I find this very strange I was feeling as I had done so much for them.”