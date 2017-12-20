Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s fan gets a verbal bashing from Devoleena Bhattacharjee after trash comments made on her

Bigg Boss season 11 is currently making news for celebrities who are supporting their favourite contestants from outside the house. Everyday one or the other celebrity extends their support to their favourite contestant. And now, when the house is almost divided into Hina Khan’s group and Shilpa Shinde’s group, the support is more evident. Recently, celebrities like Karan Patel, Kishwer Merchant, Kamya Punjabi voiced their support for Shilpa while Hina’s boyfriend Rocky, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, Rohan Mehra, and recently Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Kushal Tandon are supporting Hina.

Recently when Devoleena took a stand for Hina and took to Twitter to express it, she faced the wrath of Shilpa’s supporters. She wrote, “ClassyHina,CalmestHiten,ManipulativeVikas,FakeShilpa,CreepyArshi,MadAkash…Uuffff #BigBoss11 @ColorsTV.” And soon a user trolled her and wrote, “Choohay jesa munh hai aur shilpa ko fake bol rai hai. Tu bhi hina ka chamcha ban gayi.” This definitely made Devoleena angry but keeping her cool, she wrote, “Bhai Shilpa k chamche kyun mera time waste kar raha hai…go & vote for shilpa…uske page pe blocked hai kya jo mere page pe comment kar rahe ho…get a life & dare u comment on my page regarding all these shits…” She further went on to write, “And choohay jaisi ho yaa billi jaisi tujhse toh acchi hi hai…and shilpa ka chamcha hoke aise kaise baat kar raha hai…ale le lee…Shilpa maa ne tamiz nahi sikhayee…have u ever met her even…😂😂😂.” However, this is not the only instance when she is facing such outrage. She is constantly being misjudged for her support to Hina.

Now, it remains to be seen as to who will finally emerge as the winner of the show. So let us know whom do you support and why, in the comments below…