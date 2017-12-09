Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s mother is HURT with Arshi Khan’s behaviour

Arshi Khan’s behaviour has now become the talking point in and out of the Bigg Boss 11 house. The contestant who was very close to Shilpa Shinde and even called her mom is now against her. To add to all the disappointment, she even disrespected her in front of her mother. Turns out, Shilpa’s mother was expecting Arshi to greet her and hug her but was majorly disappointed when the contestant didn’t. After last night’s episode, Gauahar tweeted her disappointment on Twitter and told Arshi off for being so disrespectful towards Shilpa’s mother. She even added that she is not a fan of Arshi’s anymore.

Shilpa’s brother, Ashutosh, replied to the tweet and said, “Thanks @GAUAHAR_KHAN for acknowledging this. I precisely asked Aai about Arshi only, the moment she came out of house, to which she sadly said, Arshi didnt come & meet me. But no hard feelings.. its a G A M E !!! of #BB11 @ColorsTV”. In fact, a BollywoodLife reader even sent us a clip of Shilpa’s mother watching the episode at home. We can’t even imagine how hurt she must have been to see her daughter being humiliated on national television by someone who used to respect her so much. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde breaks down while talking about motherhood – watch video)

Check out the tweets right here.

Being entertaining is great but that doesn’t take away from badtameezi.. arshi khan u lost a fan in last nites episode… Shilpa’s mom was so graceful that she referred to u as arshiji n u called her daughter wahiyaat in front of her.. #shame 😡 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 8, 2017

Thanks @GAUAHAR_KHAN for acknowledging this. I precisely asked Aai about Arshi only, the moment she came out of house, to which she sadly said, Arshi didnt come & meet me 😞. But no hard feelings.. its a G A M E !!! of #BB11 @ColorsTV https://t.co/LUNAXmqp7Y — Ashutosh Shinde (@shindeashutosh) December 8, 2017

To which Gauahar replied,

Pls tell ur aai, she was so graceful n endearing💖 love from my aai as well!! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 9, 2017

Well, tonight’s episode is going to be an eye-opener for a lot of fans. Shilpa’s popularity is increasing day by day and even celebrities have confessed how much they adore her. Shilpa even broke down in the house while talking to Luv Tyagi about motherhood. What are your thoughts on Arshi’s sudden change of behaviour towards Shilpa? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.