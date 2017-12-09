Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde’s mother, Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal – whose entry inside the house touched your heart the most? Vote!

Emotions were at an all time high on Bigg Boss 11 as the contestants finally got to meet their loved ones after spending 10 weeks inside the house away from them. Needless to say that even the viewers couldn’t hold back their tears. And this is a task that makes us cry each and every year. Don’t you agree? So as the tradition goes, Bigg Boss hosted the family members of the contestants though a task wherein the housemates had to freeze every time Bigg Boss ordered them to. One by one, a family member set foot inside the house.

First one to enter was Puneesh Sharma’s father. Puneesh was released immediately and he ran towards his dad. They immediately broke down after hugging each other. And this is how this emotional ride began.

Arshi Khan’s father was the next to enter the house. And we have to admit, he was quite entertaining and funny. It was less emotional and more hilarious looking at the way he greeted all the contestants. His advise to Arshi was that she should change her hairstyle, so you know how it was. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde takes over Twitter, “We Stand By Shilpa” becomes a worldwide trend

Shilpa Shinde’s mother entered after Arshi’s father walked out of the house. And she had some strong words for the contestants. She requested them to treat Shilpa like a mother if they have called her so.

Then there was Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend, Divya Agarwal, who walked inside the house and this encounter was highly emotional too. But it was heart-breaking too, as Divya told Priyank that he has hurt her a lot and that she has broken up with him.

When Vikas Gupta’s mom entered the house, a lot of viewers couldn’t stop crying after looking at them. Vikas apologised to his mother as he didn’t give her time all these years.

Akash Dadlani’s mom was quite a cuttie. And we loved the way Akash introduced her to the other housemates.

Hina Khan’s boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal’s entry was quite dramatic, in a daily soap way. Hina and Rocky spent some alone time in the bedroom and he put an imaginary ring on her finger.

Luv Tyagi broke down the moment he saw his dad. His father thanked Shilpa for taking care of his son, and also added that he and his family are her fans.

The last one to enter the house was Hiten Tejwani’s wife and TV actress, Gauri Pradhan. She first met Shilpa and Puneesh since they were in the garden area and went up to Hiten and started crying the moment she saw him.

So there you are! Who’s freeze reaction was the best? Take our poll and let us know.