Bigg Boss 11 shocker: Luv Tyagi gets more votes than Hiten Tejwani – read details

Bigg Boss 11 has been the best reality show of the year. Now, only nine contestants are left and people are already predicted the top three, which will is Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan/Hiten Tejwani. However, there is now a change in trends. We know that this week, Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Shilpa Shinde are nominated for eliminations. As per a report in Khabri, Hiten has got the least number of votes so far. Priyank is marginally higher than him. While Shilpa is far ahead than these two men. It is Luv Tyagi who is on the second spot. They also mentioned that though votes are in favour of Luv, the makers will take a final call on whom to eliminate from the show. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: 6 Bollywood songs that best describe Luv Tyagi’s loneliness inside the house right now)

The young man from Gurgaon, Luv Tyagi was an employee with Pepsi. He was a lot of fun when he played the neighbour in the initial week as a padosi. His dumdaar voice made him quite entertaining. However, he was rather lost when he entered in but made friends with Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma. Now, they are the buddies trio inside the house. So far, Luv has not abused anyone or said anything offensive unlike many others. Yes, his visibility has been less but slowly he is winning hearts being a loyal friend. He is also slowly blossoming on the show. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta compares Shilpa Shinde to Preity Zinta, calls her an ageless beauty – watch video!)

Shocking Voting trend #BB11

1 Shilpa

2 luv

3 Priyank

4 Hiten

Hiten is least vote gainer till now

While priyank at no 3 with little difference

LUV at no 2 😮

Shilpa leading with huge Margin

But makerz will decide who’ll go home this week — The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 12, 2017

Hiten Tejwani has received some flak recently when Hina Khan accused him of being a chamcha/follower of Vikas Gupta. She has been alleging that he is not playing the game using his own mind. Recently, it was revealed how he saved Shilpa instead of Arshi and kept quiet about it. On the other hand, Luv is a loyal buddy and said he cannot do anything, which will hurt his friends, Hina and Priyank. This behaviour has endeared him to many. People also loved his emotional conversation with his dad. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…