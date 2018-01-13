Bigg Boss 11: Sidharth Malhotra reveals a shocking detail about Manoj Bajpayee when they entered Salman Khan’s show

Celebrities entering the Bigg Boss house to promote their films is something that happens every season and every weekend. It’s also one of the reasons why we love the weekend episodes. Like you saw, Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee had entered the Bigg Boss 11 house to promote their upcoming film Aiyaary. They had some fun tasks for the contestants after which they left the house to join Salman Khan on stage. In an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, Sid revealed a pretty interesting and funny story from their time inside the house. This one will actually make you laugh a little bit.

Sid told us that while spending time with the contestants in the house, Manoj hogged some of the biryani in the house. He was obviously unaware of the fact that it’s the only thing that the contestants can eat or that it was made out of their limited groceries inside the house. We’re sure the contestants didn’t mind since it was Manoj Bajpayee but we can imagine their faces. Sid also revealed in the interview that if he was ever trapped in the show with Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, he will be the first one to get eliminated. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 finale: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta’s Naagin dance sums up their relationship perfectly – watch video)

The contestants are currently gearing up for the finale and Twitter is quite excited about it. Even celebrities are taking sides and tweeting their opinion of who should win the show. This final week of Bigg Boss 11 will have Akshay Kumar and the team of Padman promoting their film on the show. It’s going to be quite interesting since periods is also one of the things that has been argued about a lot on the show. In case you forgot, let us remind you of the fight Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta had over her being unwell. Bigg Boss 11 will be replaced by Rising Stars on the weekend and Belan Wali Bahu on the weekdays.

Speaking of Aiyaary, the film was initially slated to release on 25th January 2018 but has been changed and will reportedly release on 9th February 2018. The trailer has already created quite the buzz on social media. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.