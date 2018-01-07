Bigg Boss 11: Suyyash Rai, Prince Narula support Vikas Gupta as his fans make him trend on Twitter

With the Bigg Boss 11 finale happening next week, fans are sparing no efforts to make sure their favourite contestants trend. We saw Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan trending like crazy and today the #VikasDeservesTheWin is ruling the Internet. A lot of TV actors are also showing support for TV producer, Vikas Gupta who is touted as the one of the top three on the show. Vikas has been the mastermind of the show sometimes to good effect and sometimes to bad. A lot of people find him a lot more gentlemanly as compared to the others on the show. Check out the tweets in support of Vikas…

All we can say is that fans of all contestants have been rather active this season. He has won the hearts of many woman with his immense love for his mother on the show.