Bigg Boss 11: Suyyash Rai, Prince Narula support Vikas Gupta as his fans make him trend on Twitter

With the Bigg Boss 11 finale happening next week, fans are sparing no efforts to make sure their favourite contestants trend. We saw Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan trending like crazy and today the #VikasDeservesTheWin is ruling the Internet. A lot of TV actors are also showing support for TV producer, Vikas Gupta who is touted as the one of the top three on the show. Vikas has been the mastermind of the show sometimes to good effect and sometimes to bad. A lot of people find him a lot more gentlemanly as compared to the others on the show. Check out the tweets in support of Vikas…

Proud to be a part of a fandom who is sensible whose lingo is not filthy who dont jump onto ppls tweets and abuse them who never goes to onto neither the fans family nor their idols family unlike others VIKAS DESERVES THE WIN — Ruhi (@R_basheer1) January 7, 2018

VIKAS DESERVES THE WIN pic.twitter.com/I1bmtFsSvW — nikki (@hooola1289) January 7, 2018

VIKAS DESERVES THE WIN because there’s NOTHING which our MASTERMIND can’t do! @lostboy54 — Annie || VIKAS DESER (@VGslostgirl_) January 7, 2018

Let d history note down there was a contestant in BB who played with his intelligent n he didnt play any victim care yet ppl loved him most VIKAS DESERVES THE WIN — VG BOSS (@M_Azeem6890) January 7, 2018

U abbuse him,call him loser,do the best u can to put him down,but guess wat ? The reality doesnt change,A 29 year old boy, has his own production house, headed the channels, produced the biggest youth show and now in #BB11 finale,Where r u guys in ur life ??? #thinkbeforeyouspeak — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) January 7, 2018

Neither you guys nor us. Its the almighty who has already decided 😇 Vikas deserves the win #BB11 — Suyyash Rai (@suyyashrai) January 7, 2018

VIKAS DESERVES THE WIN #bb11https://t.co/i1FQl5IP8d — Prince Narula (@princenarula88) January 7, 2018

All we can say is that fans of all contestants have been rather active this season. He has won the hearts of many woman with his immense love for his mother on the show. Stay tuned to BL for more updates…