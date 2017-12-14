Bigg Boss 11: “That liking is still there for her,” says Priyank Sharma as he reveals some sweet details about his first love

Priyank Sharma’s love life has been a major topic of discussion on Bigg Boss 11. Especially after Divya Agarwal, who entered the house for a brief period of time and let him know that she has dumped him. For the uninitiated, Priyank and Divya started dating on MTV Splitsvilla X. Problems began when Priyank entered the house and didn’t mention Divya while talking about his love life to other contestants. Instead he kept talking about his first girlfriend, Nikita Nagpal, who is currently in the US. The final nail in the coffin was when Priyank started getting close to Benafsha Soonawalla inside the house. All of this didn’t go down well with Divya, who decided to part ways with Priyank on national television last week.

Coming back to Priyank’s first love, not much is known about her. All we know her name and that she is studying in America. Now in an unseen video that was published on Voot today, Priyank can be seen talking to Luv Tyagi about Nikita. He doesn’t take her name of course during the conversation, but reveals how their relationship started when they were in school. He tells him how he has always had a special connection with her. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Priyank Sharma’s bikini avatar lands him in jail with Hiten Tejwani and Akash Dadlani

It is during this, Priyank talks about the most beautiful moment in his life, and that obviously involves Nikita. He starts by saying that he was in tenth standard and that he had a liking towards her then, and adds that it’s still there. It was a dance competition and the girl had hurt herself in the foot. Priyank’s parents got him some expensive shoes back then, and he was quite possessive about them. But since she was hurt, he gave her his new shoes and wore her chappal so that she can walk without the pain. How sweet is that, no?

It’s clear that Priyank is somewhere still in love with her. And that is how it is, right? One can’t forget their first love ever.