Bigg Boss 11: The curious case of Priyank Sharma and his girlfriends!

They say that love makes the world go round. In the case of Delhi boy, Priyank Sharma, it has made his image take a 360 degree turn. Well, his reputation was one born out of ‘love’. The MTV Splitsvilla contestant earned the reputation of being India’s national crush after giving boyfriend goals on the show. He fought for Divya Agarwal, showered his love and romanced like a dreamboat. Pumped up with the adulation, he earned from MTV Splitsvilla, he made a confident entry into Bigg Boss 11. Priyank showed off his moves with Benafsha Soonawalla on the opening episode, and their sizzling chemistry got noticed by even Salman Khan. Two months down the line, the story of the fabled ‘Divyank’ is over and his reputation as the dream boy is, like they say, in smithereens. But the most defining point of the entire drama is the lack of clarity over Priyank Sharma’s actual relationship status. Viewers will remember the episode where a rather confused Hina Khan asks him you told me that your relationship was fake? Then, she is herself unsure about what she heard from him. Funnily, even Priyank falters when he says that he had broken up with Divya before re-entering the house but did not make it public. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde feels Luv Tyagi is a bigger hit with girls than Priyank Sharma)

Inside the house, Priyank’s shenanigans with Benafsha Soonawalla did not go unnoticed by many. There was a lot of gossip when one night Ben dozed off on his bed after a rather turbulent day. The two were inseparable and their close physical proximity was also a topic of discussion. Priyank and Ben would often talk about how strongly they felt for each other and later say people outside would be hurt by their actions. Well, it did happen as Divya called off her relationship. She was definitely angered by Ben-Priyank’s close bond but what upset her even further was a total lack of acknowledgment from his side. It was not her but a certain US girlfriend who got all the limelight. It also left the housemates confused! (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Is Luv Tyagi already evicted from Salman Khan’s show?)

More than Divya, it was Priyank’s close friend Nikita Nagpal who was talked about. Today, we saw a video on Voot where he tells Luv Tyagi that still feels a special connection with the girl whom he liked from school. We are guessing, it is Priyank’s one true love. Bigg Boss 11 is no MTV Splitsvilla and we feel that Priyank did not want extra pressure of keeping up his image of world’s best boyfriend if he was indeed in a fake relationship. On the other hand, it is much easier to talk about Nikita as she is his sweet memories and far removed from the mess. If we see closely, it has not been easy for Priyank. The young man saw an early eviction from the house. Post his return, he had to face gossip about an rumoured affair with Vikas Gupta. That was pretty bad! Maybe, this is why he put Splitsvilla on the back-burner. However, all this would be simpler if only Priyank avoided discussing girlfriends in the house! He is confused and we are too!