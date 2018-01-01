Bigg Boss 11: The new year resolutions should Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Vikas Gupta take!

Bigg Boss 11 is in its 11th successful run. And by now we are wholeheartedly aware of how our beloved contestants are like. We know a lot about them – from what they like to what they don’t like. Being biggest fans of the contestants inside the house, we are picking some new year’s resolutions for them. Or they can just take this as a feedback and do whatever they want to do man!

Hina Khan – Eat almonds regularly

Given the tendency that Hina Khan forgets things a lot including sentences she has said, it only makes sense that she makes it her resolution to eat almonds daily. You know, to sharpen her memory. Even Salman Khan has pointed it out that she changes her statements.

Akash Dadlani – Should be popping digestive pills

Contestants have revealed that Akash Dadlani farts a lot inside the house. In that case, digestive pills is the way to go. He should make it his resolution to bring his digestive system in order this year.

Vikas Gupta – Don’t land in a controversy

A new year. A brand new start. Vikas Gupta should take this as an opportunity to begin afresh. And he should swear away from any new controversies. He should do his best this year to steer clear of any controversy.

Shilpa Shinde – Get a new hobby

The record for making the highest number of chapatis is not something you can flaunt for the rest of your life. Everyone should know how to cook, at least for themselves, on this planet. But with Shilpa in the kitchen no one feels the need to cook. So, yea let them starve but Shilpa you need to find a hobby other than being in the kitchen.

Puneesh Sharma – Get a room

His new year’s resolution should be to get a room whenever required. Or control his hormones a little. At least till the time he is not in public view.

Luv Tyagi – Try hand in gambling

Okay! This is the exact opposite of a resolution that people usually take, but hear us out. Looking at Luv’s extraordinary luck on the show, he should totally try gambling. Professional poker, at least? He might just do extremely good there. How else do you explain his survival on the show if luck was not playing a HUGE part?

Priyank Sharma – Be committed to one girl

Vikas has said that it is Priyank’s modus operandi to flirt with a new girl on every reality show. In a single season of Bigg Boss his name was linked with three women. So, yea! The best way to go forward would to be a one woman man!